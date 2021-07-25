Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

