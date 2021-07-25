Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.