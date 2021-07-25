Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.38.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

