Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

