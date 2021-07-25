Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $91.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,438.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,667.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

