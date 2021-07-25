Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 over the last ninety days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

