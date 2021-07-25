Altria Group (NYSE:MO) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Financial Survey

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Altria Group alerts:

This table compares Altria Group and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $26.15 billion 3.36 $4.47 billion $4.36 10.89 RLX Technology $585.40 million 13.19 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 16.80% 215.81% 16.70% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altria Group and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altria Group currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.02%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Altria Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altria Group beats RLX Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Smokeless products segment manufactured and sold by or on behalf of USSTC and PM USA. The Wine segment producer of Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.