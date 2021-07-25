Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $531,000 in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.19% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,203,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

DBTX stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, equities analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

