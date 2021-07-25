Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $541,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $299.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.