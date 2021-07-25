Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $623,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a PE ratio of 225.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

