Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $726,000 in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $328,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

