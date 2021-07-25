Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $793,000 in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

OTCMKTS:FSSIU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

