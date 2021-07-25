Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $904,000 Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $158,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angion Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $10.75 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

