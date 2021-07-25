American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

AEO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,996,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

