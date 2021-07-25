American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

