American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $179.85 and last traded at $179.15, with a volume of 92578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.90.

The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

