Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 720,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 91.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

