Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $15,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

