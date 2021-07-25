Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 19,856 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Everest Re Group worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

