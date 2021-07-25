Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

