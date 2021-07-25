Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.61

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 7995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.