Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $106,696.59 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $13,706.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.86 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a P/E ratio of 417.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after acquiring an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

