Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 512,259 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,259 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of KeyCorp worth $40,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,557,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 1,101,006 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 896.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 460,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 414,681 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 81.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 459,884 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 574.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 653,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 556,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

