Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $39,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $230.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

