Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $42.29 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.