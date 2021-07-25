Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $46.40 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,893 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $46,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after buying an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE K opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

