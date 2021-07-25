Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $49,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after buying an additional 73,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

