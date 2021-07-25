Analysts Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the highest is ($1.16). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of ACHV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,163. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

