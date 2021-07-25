Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 2,401,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

