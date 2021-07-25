Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $149.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.54 million and the lowest is $148.40 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $608.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.40 million to $615.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.76 million, with estimates ranging from $613.60 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,337. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $4,306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

