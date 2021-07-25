Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. CONMED posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,848. CONMED has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

