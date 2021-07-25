Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Cutera reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

CUTR stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,173. Cutera has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $853.51 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

