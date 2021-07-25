Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

