Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.