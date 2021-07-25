Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.36). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $47.02 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

