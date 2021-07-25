Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $670,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $2.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,273. The stock has a market cap of $995.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

