Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.03. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,151,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 332,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

