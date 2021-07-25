Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $42.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.62 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $36.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $175.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $177.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.79 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $217.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $359.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

