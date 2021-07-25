Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. BRP posted sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

DOOO opened at $80.91 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

