Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $482.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.90 million to $485.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,563. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

