Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post $468.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $457.78 million to $479.40 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $6,386,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $3,733,000.

Shares of MODV stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,036. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

