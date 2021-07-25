Analysts Set CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) PT at $15.43

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

MTBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

