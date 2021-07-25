Analysts Set DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Target Price at €41.96

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.96 ($49.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of DWS traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €39.74 ($46.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

