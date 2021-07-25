Analysts Set Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) PT at $24.10

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELEZF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

ELEZF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

