Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) PT at C$16.00

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.85. 492,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.77 and a one year high of C$17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.0883398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.