Analysts Set Expectations for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $23.29 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

