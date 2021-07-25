Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $61.25

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

