Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$25.05

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.05.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,422. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

