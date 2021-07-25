Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $124.80

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 183,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

