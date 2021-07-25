Analysts Set SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT at $26.83

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 461,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 191,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,151,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 463,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

